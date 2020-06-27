All apartments in North Bethesda
North Bethesda, MD
9805 HOLMHURST ROAD
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

9805 HOLMHURST ROAD

9805 Holmhurst Road · No Longer Available
North Bethesda
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

9805 Holmhurst Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
Most impressive, builder's own home. All brick with rear brick terrace. Great floor plan w/family room off kitchen w/stone fireplace plus second family room with a wall of built ins and adjacent full bath. First upper level w/two BRs plus a study/office, 1 FB; Second upper level 2 BRS, 1 BA, Plus cathedral ceil master suite w/sumptuous FB. High end kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. Close to schools, shops and transportation. A great home for entertaining and an active family. Short walk to Ashburton Elementary, close to Walter Johnson HS, 1 block to RideOn bus, Near Wildwood Shopping Center and Davis Library. You will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD have any available units?
9805 HOLMHURST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD have?
Some of 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9805 HOLMHURST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD offer parking?
No, 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD have a pool?
No, 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9805 HOLMHURST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
