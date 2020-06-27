9805 HOLMHURST ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Most impressive, builder's own home. All brick with rear brick terrace. Great floor plan w/family room off kitchen w/stone fireplace plus second family room with a wall of built ins and adjacent full bath. First upper level w/two BRs plus a study/office, 1 FB; Second upper level 2 BRS, 1 BA, Plus cathedral ceil master suite w/sumptuous FB. High end kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. Close to schools, shops and transportation. A great home for entertaining and an active family. Short walk to Ashburton Elementary, close to Walter Johnson HS, 1 block to RideOn bus, Near Wildwood Shopping Center and Davis Library. You will love it!