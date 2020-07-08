9708 Corkran Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom detached house in Bethesda - Property Id: 183024



This 4 bedroom Bethesda house has panoramic views of green space and is conveniently located 1.5 miles from Montgomery mall. Lots of natural light with well aged trees on the property and off street parking. The house also boasts a newly renovated kitchen/dining area with new appliances.

Schools: elementary - Ashburton, middle - North Bethesda, high - Walter Johnson

The house is serviced by major bus lines that are just a couple of blocks away on Fernwood Road and fast access to Capital Beltway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/183024p

Property Id 183024



(RLNE5346701)