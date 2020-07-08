All apartments in North Bethesda
9708 Corkran Ln
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

9708 Corkran Ln

9708 Corkran Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9708 Corkran Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom detached house in Bethesda - Property Id: 183024

This 4 bedroom Bethesda house has panoramic views of green space and is conveniently located 1.5 miles from Montgomery mall. Lots of natural light with well aged trees on the property and off street parking. The house also boasts a newly renovated kitchen/dining area with new appliances.
Schools: elementary - Ashburton, middle - North Bethesda, high - Walter Johnson
The house is serviced by major bus lines that are just a couple of blocks away on Fernwood Road and fast access to Capital Beltway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/183024p
Property Id 183024

(RLNE5346701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Corkran Ln have any available units?
9708 Corkran Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9708 Corkran Ln have?
Some of 9708 Corkran Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 Corkran Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Corkran Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Corkran Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9708 Corkran Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9708 Corkran Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9708 Corkran Ln offers parking.
Does 9708 Corkran Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9708 Corkran Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Corkran Ln have a pool?
No, 9708 Corkran Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Corkran Ln have accessible units?
No, 9708 Corkran Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Corkran Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 Corkran Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9708 Corkran Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9708 Corkran Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

