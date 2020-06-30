6800 BUTTERMERE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground tennis court

Pristine rental in desirable Stratton Woods. Kitchen has updated appliances, peninsula, and table space that opens to the family room. Spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace has an adjacent mud room with a convenient side entrance and easy access from the driveway. There is also a laundry room with storage and an extra freezer. The large basement includes lots of storage space. Enjoy your morning coffee al fresco on the covered patio while admiring the beautifully landscaped fully fenced yard. The exterior has been freshly painted as well as the main living area with recessed lights. Hardwoods throughout the main and upper levels. Walk to the recently renovated Stratton Park with a tot lot, tennis & basketball courts, baseball & soccer fields. Convenient to Georgetown Square, Wildwood Shopping Center with Boutiques & Starbucks, Westfield Montgomery Mall, Davis Library with a hands on KIDS museum, and all major commuter routes. Super close to NIH and Walter Reed. To enhance your experience the rent includes spring pruning and fall mulching. As well as bi-annual heating and air conditioning service. Enjoy!