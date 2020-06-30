All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

6800 BUTTERMERE LANE

6800 Buttermere Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Buttermere Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
tennis court
Pristine rental in desirable Stratton Woods. Kitchen has updated appliances, peninsula, and table space that opens to the family room. Spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace has an adjacent mud room with a convenient side entrance and easy access from the driveway. There is also a laundry room with storage and an extra freezer. The large basement includes lots of storage space. Enjoy your morning coffee al fresco on the covered patio while admiring the beautifully landscaped fully fenced yard. The exterior has been freshly painted as well as the main living area with recessed lights. Hardwoods throughout the main and upper levels. Walk to the recently renovated Stratton Park with a tot lot, tennis & basketball courts, baseball & soccer fields. Convenient to Georgetown Square, Wildwood Shopping Center with Boutiques & Starbucks, Westfield Montgomery Mall, Davis Library with a hands on KIDS museum, and all major commuter routes. Super close to NIH and Walter Reed. To enhance your experience the rent includes spring pruning and fall mulching. As well as bi-annual heating and air conditioning service. Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE have any available units?
6800 BUTTERMERE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE have?
Some of 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6800 BUTTERMERE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE offer parking?
No, 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE have a pool?
No, 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6800 BUTTERMERE LANE has units with air conditioning.

