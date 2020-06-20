All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6710 Tildenwood Ln

6710 Tildenwood Lane · (301) 760-4030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6710 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6710 Tildenwood Ln · Avail. Jul 1

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
6710 Tildenwood Ln Available 07/01/20 Charming and Beautiful 4BR/3FB North Bethesda Home - Bright and Spacious - Backs to Parkland - Amazing Location - Unique gorgeous Rancher style home Nestled in sought after Tilden Woods neighborhood in North Bethesda , backing to beautiful parkland on a dead end st with access from the backyard to the trail leading to North Bethesda center. ## VISITI THE VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/BucuBy3Aw0A ## This house is amazing for entertainment and super comfortable. Enjoy open, light-filled living and dining area with XL bay window, skylight, hardwood floor and walkout to screened porch and the deck overlooking the amazing nature scenery and the fenced-in private backyard. Fully finished walk-out lower level with a wet bar, extra large family room, fireplace and a bonus den. North Bethesda is hot!! Huge developments are taking place, like Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment center with its great restaurants, bars, bowling, gym and much more.. Close by you will also find the Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John park and ice rink, Westfield Montgomery Mall and many more great places for shopping and entertainment. Welcome home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 Tildenwood Ln have any available units?
6710 Tildenwood Ln has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6710 Tildenwood Ln have?
Some of 6710 Tildenwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Tildenwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Tildenwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Tildenwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6710 Tildenwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6710 Tildenwood Ln offer parking?
No, 6710 Tildenwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6710 Tildenwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 Tildenwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Tildenwood Ln have a pool?
No, 6710 Tildenwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6710 Tildenwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 6710 Tildenwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Tildenwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 Tildenwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 Tildenwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 Tildenwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
