6710 Tildenwood Ln Available 07/01/20 Charming and Beautiful 4BR/3FB North Bethesda Home - Bright and Spacious - Backs to Parkland - Amazing Location - Unique gorgeous Rancher style home Nestled in sought after Tilden Woods neighborhood in North Bethesda , backing to beautiful parkland on a dead end st with access from the backyard to the trail leading to North Bethesda center. ## VISITI THE VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/BucuBy3Aw0A ## This house is amazing for entertainment and super comfortable. Enjoy open, light-filled living and dining area with XL bay window, skylight, hardwood floor and walkout to screened porch and the deck overlooking the amazing nature scenery and the fenced-in private backyard. Fully finished walk-out lower level with a wet bar, extra large family room, fireplace and a bonus den. North Bethesda is hot!! Huge developments are taking place, like Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment center with its great restaurants, bars, bowling, gym and much more.. Close by you will also find the Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John park and ice rink, Westfield Montgomery Mall and many more great places for shopping and entertainment. Welcome home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802761)