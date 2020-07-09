6705 Surreywood Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous 3BR/2FB/1HB + Bonus Den Bethesda Townhome - Fenced-in Backyard - Amazing Location - Welcome to this beautiful three bedroom Bethesda townhome. ## CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/PexJ5X9fD60 ## Enjoy great features of this lovely, spacious but yet cozy home. Remodeled country eat-in kitchen with table space and large window overlooking the front yard, custom cabinetry and Corian counters. Bedroom level features large master bedroom with 2 large windows and wall closets, remodeled combined large full bath with double vanity, tub and shower. Lower level is a fully finished basement with a bonus den, large recreation room, full bath, utility and laundry room and large storage area under the stairs. This beautiful home is great for entertaining with its spacious living , dining area with walkout to the gorgeous fenced-in backyard and Flagstone patio. Location is amazing, only a few minutes from Montgomery Mall, recreational parks, shopping and entertainment centers and very easy access to major commuter routes (I270 and I495) . Welcome home.



(RLNE5766993)