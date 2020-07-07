All apartments in North Bethesda
6624 SULKY LN
6624 SULKY LN

6624 Sulky Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6624 Sulky Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Charming all brick, 4 level split, 5 Bedrooms, 3 full Bathrooms on quiet cul-de-sac. This home is tucked into the sought after Tilden Woods subdivision. The home is on an 0.25 AC lot with mature trees, elegant landscaping and Kids playground. The opens floor plan, welcome you to large Living with large bay window, colonial fireplace, hardwood floor and recess lights. Dining room with recess lights, hardwood floors and double doors open to the landscaped yard. Kitchen updated with Stainless Steel appliances, space for eat-in table and a door leading to backyard. Top floor with huge Master Bedroom with Hardwood Floors, Walk-in closet and renovated Master shower. 2 additional large Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, renovated Hall bath and large Linen Closet complete the top floor . Few steps down from main living area a charming sun filled Family room with recess lights, Full Bath, 4th Bedroom or Office, 5th Bedroom with walkout. Basement level with very large storage, Laundry and Utility Room. Community is minutes from schools transportation, shopping, Pike and Rose, restaurants, I-270 and more. A perfect place to call home. AGENT WILL TEXT YOU A VIRTUAL TOUR UPON REQUEST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 SULKY LN have any available units?
6624 SULKY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6624 SULKY LN have?
Some of 6624 SULKY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 SULKY LN currently offering any rent specials?
6624 SULKY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 SULKY LN pet-friendly?
No, 6624 SULKY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6624 SULKY LN offer parking?
Yes, 6624 SULKY LN offers parking.
Does 6624 SULKY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6624 SULKY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 SULKY LN have a pool?
No, 6624 SULKY LN does not have a pool.
Does 6624 SULKY LN have accessible units?
No, 6624 SULKY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 SULKY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6624 SULKY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6624 SULKY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6624 SULKY LN has units with air conditioning.

