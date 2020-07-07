6624 SULKY LN

Amenities

Charming all brick, 4 level split, 5 Bedrooms, 3 full Bathrooms on quiet cul-de-sac. This home is tucked into the sought after Tilden Woods subdivision. The home is on an 0.25 AC lot with mature trees, elegant landscaping and Kids playground. The opens floor plan, welcome you to large Living with large bay window, colonial fireplace, hardwood floor and recess lights. Dining room with recess lights, hardwood floors and double doors open to the landscaped yard. Kitchen updated with Stainless Steel appliances, space for eat-in table and a door leading to backyard. Top floor with huge Master Bedroom with Hardwood Floors, Walk-in closet and renovated Master shower. 2 additional large Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, renovated Hall bath and large Linen Closet complete the top floor . Few steps down from main living area a charming sun filled Family room with recess lights, Full Bath, 4th Bedroom or Office, 5th Bedroom with walkout. Basement level with very large storage, Laundry and Utility Room. Community is minutes from schools transportation, shopping, Pike and Rose, restaurants, I-270 and more. A perfect place to call home. AGENT WILL TEXT YOU A VIRTUAL TOUR UPON REQUEST.