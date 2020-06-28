All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:22 PM

6602 TUSCULUM RD

6602 Tusculum Road · No Longer Available
Location

6602 Tusculum Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Great opportunity for an ideally located and well maintained house in sought after neighborhood at a modest rental price. Completely renovated bathrooms and kitchen, new roof, windows, and sliding door, wooden fence, stainless steel appliances, new washer & dryer, HVAC.Abundant and beautiful interior spaces with hardwood floors throughout the house are matched with spectacular, professionally landscaped 10,000+ square foot lot. The interior living space is well over 2400 square feet. The large combined living and dining room area's are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen area boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, oak hardwood flooring, granite counters, custom wood cabinetry and loads of storage space. Beautifully landscaped grounds is ideal for entertaining, family fun and enjoyment. Loads of natural light and masterful appointments are found throughout the home.Ideally located in Stratton Woods, Bethesda one of Montgomery County's most sought after neighborhood's, and is just minutes away from all amenities; shopping, Montgomery Mall, Wildwood Shopping Center, Strathmore Hall, schools (Walter Johnson Cluster), theaters, Capital Crescent Trail, C & O Canal, I-270, Metro and the Capital Beltway. Close of NIH and Walter Reed. One block from public transportation. Pls call/text 2144762856 for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 TUSCULUM RD have any available units?
6602 TUSCULUM RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6602 TUSCULUM RD have?
Some of 6602 TUSCULUM RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 TUSCULUM RD currently offering any rent specials?
6602 TUSCULUM RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 TUSCULUM RD pet-friendly?
No, 6602 TUSCULUM RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6602 TUSCULUM RD offer parking?
No, 6602 TUSCULUM RD does not offer parking.
Does 6602 TUSCULUM RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6602 TUSCULUM RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 TUSCULUM RD have a pool?
No, 6602 TUSCULUM RD does not have a pool.
Does 6602 TUSCULUM RD have accessible units?
No, 6602 TUSCULUM RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 TUSCULUM RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 TUSCULUM RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6602 TUSCULUM RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6602 TUSCULUM RD has units with air conditioning.
