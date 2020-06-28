6602 TUSCULUM RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Great opportunity for an ideally located and well maintained house in sought after neighborhood at a modest rental price. Completely renovated bathrooms and kitchen, new roof, windows, and sliding door, wooden fence, stainless steel appliances, new washer & dryer, HVAC.Abundant and beautiful interior spaces with hardwood floors throughout the house are matched with spectacular, professionally landscaped 10,000+ square foot lot. The interior living space is well over 2400 square feet. The large combined living and dining room area's are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen area boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, oak hardwood flooring, granite counters, custom wood cabinetry and loads of storage space. Beautifully landscaped grounds is ideal for entertaining, family fun and enjoyment. Loads of natural light and masterful appointments are found throughout the home.Ideally located in Stratton Woods, Bethesda one of Montgomery County's most sought after neighborhood's, and is just minutes away from all amenities; shopping, Montgomery Mall, Wildwood Shopping Center, Strathmore Hall, schools (Walter Johnson Cluster), theaters, Capital Crescent Trail, C & O Canal, I-270, Metro and the Capital Beltway. Close of NIH and Walter Reed. One block from public transportation. Pls call/text 2144762856 for showings.