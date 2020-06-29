6303 BERKSHIRE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large, beautiful home in Wildwood Manor. Some furniture pieces included in rental. No pets or smoking allowed. Basement is being retained by the owner for his personal storage. The main and upper floors are being offered in this rental, which included 4,000 sq ft of space! Open the door into a dramatic 2 floor foyer with curved staircase. A convenient office space with built ins, off to the left. Large living room leads into formal dining space. Open, airy eat in kitchen with ample windows and large center island, with plenty of storage. The kitchen is open to a sunken Family Room with gas fireplace. Perfect for entertaining! The family room opens onto a large deck and leads to the laundry mud room and garage. On the upper floor you'll find a spacious master suite that includes a luxurious master bath with separate soak tub and a huge walk in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a bathroom between them and a 4th bedroom with its own private bath. The owner will retain the basement for his storage and is not included in this rental.