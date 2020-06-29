All apartments in North Bethesda
Location

6303 Berkshire Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Large, beautiful home in Wildwood Manor. Some furniture pieces included in rental. No pets or smoking allowed. Basement is being retained by the owner for his personal storage. The main and upper floors are being offered in this rental, which included 4,000 sq ft of space! Open the door into a dramatic 2 floor foyer with curved staircase. A convenient office space with built ins, off to the left. Large living room leads into formal dining space. Open, airy eat in kitchen with ample windows and large center island, with plenty of storage. The kitchen is open to a sunken Family Room with gas fireplace. Perfect for entertaining! The family room opens onto a large deck and leads to the laundry mud room and garage. On the upper floor you'll find a spacious master suite that includes a luxurious master bath with separate soak tub and a huge walk in closet. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a bathroom between them and a 4th bedroom with its own private bath. The owner will retain the basement for his storage and is not included in this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 BERKSHIRE DR have any available units?
6303 BERKSHIRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6303 BERKSHIRE DR have?
Some of 6303 BERKSHIRE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 BERKSHIRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6303 BERKSHIRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 BERKSHIRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6303 BERKSHIRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6303 BERKSHIRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6303 BERKSHIRE DR offers parking.
Does 6303 BERKSHIRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6303 BERKSHIRE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 BERKSHIRE DR have a pool?
No, 6303 BERKSHIRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6303 BERKSHIRE DR have accessible units?
No, 6303 BERKSHIRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 BERKSHIRE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 BERKSHIRE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 BERKSHIRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 BERKSHIRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
