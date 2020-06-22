6218 ROCKHURST ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

*~Vacant and ready to move-in~* Rent this renovated SFH in an excellent location and enjoy a beautiful updated modern kitchen, updated bathrooms, wood floors, recessed lights and more. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. Entertain or relax in the fully finished basement with a powder room and walkout to a spacious backyard. An amazing place to call home! Carport and driveway provide ample parking along with plenty of street parking. Located minutes drive to Montgomery Mall, NIH and Bethesda downtown. Call LA for more information.