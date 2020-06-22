All apartments in North Bethesda
6218 ROCKHURST ROAD

6218 Rockhurst Road · (301) 299-1000
Location

6218 Rockhurst Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
*~Vacant and ready to move-in~* Rent this renovated SFH in an excellent location and enjoy a beautiful updated modern kitchen, updated bathrooms, wood floors, recessed lights and more. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. Entertain or relax in the fully finished basement with a powder room and walkout to a spacious backyard. An amazing place to call home! Carport and driveway provide ample parking along with plenty of street parking. Located minutes drive to Montgomery Mall, NIH and Bethesda downtown. Call LA for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD have any available units?
6218 ROCKHURST ROAD has a unit available for $3,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD have?
Some of 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6218 ROCKHURST ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD have a pool?
No, 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 ROCKHURST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
