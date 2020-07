Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport gym tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking bbq/grill tennis court

This very spacious Rambler in North Bethesda is located on a large corner lot, part of an exclusive, quiet neighborhood. Within short distance from Balducci's (gourmet food store), CVS, Giant, tennis public courts, parks, public library, I-495 and I-270. Deck and patio with outdoor grill included, carport, bar, home gym equipment in a fully finished basement. House is available and move-in ready.