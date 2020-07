Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath split level in Wildwood Manor. Living Room & Dining right off kitchen with access to large deck perfect for entertaining. Family room with fireplace gives access to patio. Renovated kitchen & baths and hardwood floors throughout. Walk to Wildwood Shopping Center, close to 495 & short drive to Metro. Rent includes lawn care & gutter cleaning April-December. Owner is retaining small storage unit in basement