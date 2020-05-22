All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

5945 VALERIAN LANE

5945 Valerian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5945 Valerian Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Popular Timberlawn community 3BR/3.5BA townhome with 1-car attached garage + 1 parking pad in the heart of North Bethesda. This contemporary home has unique open-air charm and appeal featuring light-filled living & formal dining rooms, updated eat-in kitchen, and wonderful walk out lower level family room and large bonus room. Master suite has sitting area, balcony, expansive walk-in closet, and a luxurious spa bath. Wood floors on all three levels, large deck, patio & fenced backyard. Just mins to Grosvenor Metro, shopping, dining, and Walter Johnson school cluster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

