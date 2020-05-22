5945 VALERIAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Popular Timberlawn community 3BR/3.5BA townhome with 1-car attached garage + 1 parking pad in the heart of North Bethesda. This contemporary home has unique open-air charm and appeal featuring light-filled living & formal dining rooms, updated eat-in kitchen, and wonderful walk out lower level family room and large bonus room. Master suite has sitting area, balcony, expansive walk-in closet, and a luxurious spa bath. Wood floors on all three levels, large deck, patio & fenced backyard. Just mins to Grosvenor Metro, shopping, dining, and Walter Johnson school cluster.