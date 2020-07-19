All apartments in North Bethesda
5924 RUDYARD DR

5924 Rudyard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Rudyard Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in the super convenient Wildwood neighborhood of Bethesda, less than half a mile to Balducci's, Starbucks, Flower Child and a host of other great shops and restaurants. This brick two-story home is fresh and clean with hardwood floors, fresh paint and large windows allowing plenty of sunlight throughout the home. The kitchen has updated appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs and two full baths (the master bath is en suite). Finished lower level with fresh carpet and half bath. Flat yard, off street parking, quiet tree-lined street. Fun community pool with active swim team and social events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 RUDYARD DR have any available units?
5924 RUDYARD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5924 RUDYARD DR have?
Some of 5924 RUDYARD DR's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 RUDYARD DR currently offering any rent specials?
5924 RUDYARD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 RUDYARD DR pet-friendly?
No, 5924 RUDYARD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5924 RUDYARD DR offer parking?
Yes, 5924 RUDYARD DR offers parking.
Does 5924 RUDYARD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 RUDYARD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 RUDYARD DR have a pool?
Yes, 5924 RUDYARD DR has a pool.
Does 5924 RUDYARD DR have accessible units?
No, 5924 RUDYARD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 RUDYARD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5924 RUDYARD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 RUDYARD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 RUDYARD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
