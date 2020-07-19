5924 RUDYARD DR

Amenities

Located in the super convenient Wildwood neighborhood of Bethesda, less than half a mile to Balducci's, Starbucks, Flower Child and a host of other great shops and restaurants. This brick two-story home is fresh and clean with hardwood floors, fresh paint and large windows allowing plenty of sunlight throughout the home. The kitchen has updated appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs and two full baths (the master bath is en suite). Finished lower level with fresh carpet and half bath. Flat yard, off street parking, quiet tree-lined street. Fun community pool with active swim team and social events.