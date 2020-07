5902 JARVIS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

CAPTIVATING SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITIES IN BETHESDA~WOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, OFFICE/DEN, WONDERFUL NATURAL LIGHT, GAS FIREPLACE, 2 CAR GARAGE PLUS DRIVEWAY PARKING, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA IN FAMILY ROOM KITCHEN AREA~ UPPER LEVEL WITH 4 BEDROOMS, LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GAS FIREPLACE, WALK-IN CLOSETS, SEPARATE SPA SHOWER, WHIRLPOOL TUB, CARPETED BEDROOMS, UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY ROOM~UNFINISHED BASEMENT GREAT FOR STORAGE, WORK OUT ROOM, WALK-OUT TO BACK YARD~FENCED BACK YARD WITH STONE PATIO, LANDSCAPING, NICE GRILL AREA, LOTS OF PRIVACY~ LOCATED JUST OFF OLD GEORGETOWN RD, MINUTES TO GROSVENOR METRO~RENTED TO EMBASSIES AND NEVER DISAPPOINTED~CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, SORRY NO SMOKING, PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS