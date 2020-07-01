All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 5805 EDSON LN #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
5805 EDSON LN #101
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

5805 EDSON LN #101

5805 Edson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5805 Edson Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
You will love this Sun Filled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath updated condo steps from White Flint Metro, Restaurants, and Shopping! Kitchen has been renovated with french doors leading into the LR, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and tile flooring that leads from the foyer. Living area has been updated with recessed lighting and beautiful wood floors. An abundance of sun shines through the sliding glass doors from the large elevated balcony into the LR. Down the hallway you will find the updated full bath with granite counter, custom tile and the tub and shower. Also, in the hallway are the washer and dryer. For bedroom space you have two large bedrooms, one with walk in closet. This condo boasts over 1000 sq ft and large windows to let the light in. Quiet neighborhood with an abundance of trees and sidewalks. Gated community! Community includes Swimming pool, Tennis Courts, and Club House. Unit is not ground level. Stairs to front. Ample parking in front of the building! Don't miss this one! Sorry, Landlord does not allow pets!! For questions text Teri @ 301-861-7220 or email at teri@janefairweather.com for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 EDSON LN #101 have any available units?
5805 EDSON LN #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5805 EDSON LN #101 have?
Some of 5805 EDSON LN #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 EDSON LN #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5805 EDSON LN #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 EDSON LN #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 EDSON LN #101 is pet friendly.
Does 5805 EDSON LN #101 offer parking?
Yes, 5805 EDSON LN #101 offers parking.
Does 5805 EDSON LN #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 EDSON LN #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 EDSON LN #101 have a pool?
Yes, 5805 EDSON LN #101 has a pool.
Does 5805 EDSON LN #101 have accessible units?
No, 5805 EDSON LN #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 EDSON LN #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 EDSON LN #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 EDSON LN #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 EDSON LN #101 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College