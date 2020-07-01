5805 EDSON LN #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool tennis court

You will love this Sun Filled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath updated condo steps from White Flint Metro, Restaurants, and Shopping! Kitchen has been renovated with french doors leading into the LR, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and tile flooring that leads from the foyer. Living area has been updated with recessed lighting and beautiful wood floors. An abundance of sun shines through the sliding glass doors from the large elevated balcony into the LR. Down the hallway you will find the updated full bath with granite counter, custom tile and the tub and shower. Also, in the hallway are the washer and dryer. For bedroom space you have two large bedrooms, one with walk in closet. This condo boasts over 1000 sq ft and large windows to let the light in. Quiet neighborhood with an abundance of trees and sidewalks. Gated community! Community includes Swimming pool, Tennis Courts, and Club House. Unit is not ground level. Stairs to front. Ample parking in front of the building! Don't miss this one! Sorry, Landlord does not allow pets!! For questions text Teri @ 301-861-7220 or email at teri@janefairweather.com for more details.