5801 IPSWICH ROAD

Amenities
BETHESDA AT ITS BEST !! Just under 6,000 Sq. Feet you can enjoy living in this .....Fabulous 5BR,6.5BA Colonial w/elegant details inc. chair rail, crown molding, tray & coffered ceilings, solid core interior doors,Detailed Georgian molding & custom built-ins! Kit w/s Stainless Steel Viking Appliances, granite tops, large pantry & gleaming hrdwd flrs. Library w/walnut built-ins, Bar, Family Room w/FP, Grand Master Suite, MBA w/english noveau tub,custom glass shower & bidet.3 car garage - WALK TO WHOLE FOODS - and Many Great Shops and Restaurants like Seasons 52. Close to METRO, NIH, WALTER REED, DIPLOMATS WELCOME!Available End of July or after 1st of August! Extended Lease Welcome.