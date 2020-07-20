All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

5801 IPSWICH ROAD

5801 Ipswich Road · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Ipswich Road, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BETHESDA AT ITS BEST !! Just under 6,000 Sq. Feet you can enjoy living in this .....Fabulous 5BR,6.5BA Colonial w/elegant details inc. chair rail, crown molding, tray & coffered ceilings, solid core interior doors,Detailed Georgian molding & custom built-ins! Kit w/s Stainless Steel Viking Appliances, granite tops, large pantry & gleaming hrdwd flrs. Library w/walnut built-ins, Bar, Family Room w/FP, Grand Master Suite, MBA w/english noveau tub,custom glass shower & bidet.3 car garage - WALK TO WHOLE FOODS - and Many Great Shops and Restaurants like Seasons 52. Close to METRO, NIH, WALTER REED, DIPLOMATS WELCOME!Available End of July or after 1st of August! Extended Lease Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 IPSWICH ROAD have any available units?
5801 IPSWICH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5801 IPSWICH ROAD have?
Some of 5801 IPSWICH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 IPSWICH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5801 IPSWICH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 IPSWICH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5801 IPSWICH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5801 IPSWICH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5801 IPSWICH ROAD offers parking.
Does 5801 IPSWICH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 IPSWICH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 IPSWICH ROAD have a pool?
No, 5801 IPSWICH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5801 IPSWICH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5801 IPSWICH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 IPSWICH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 IPSWICH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 IPSWICH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 IPSWICH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
