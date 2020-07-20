5801 IPSWICH ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BETHESDA AT ITS BEST !! Just under 6,000 Sq. Feet you can enjoy living in this .....Fabulous 5BR,6.5BA Colonial w/elegant details inc. chair rail, crown molding, tray & coffered ceilings, solid core interior doors,Detailed Georgian molding & custom built-ins! Kit w/s Stainless Steel Viking Appliances, granite tops, large pantry & gleaming hrdwd flrs. Library w/walnut built-ins, Bar, Family Room w/FP, Grand Master Suite, MBA w/english noveau tub,custom glass shower & bidet.3 car garage - WALK TO WHOLE FOODS - and Many Great Shops and Restaurants like Seasons 52. Close to METRO, NIH, WALTER REED, DIPLOMATS WELCOME!Available End of July or after 1st of August! Extended Lease Welcome.