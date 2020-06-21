5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310

Amenities

Unit 310. Available immediately. Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath ground floor unit (no steps!) in the Gables. Great location! Less than a mile to the Grosvenor Metro and 495/270, .75 mile to Whole Foods and all that NoBe Market has to offer. Open kitchen, dining area and living room with wood burning fireplace. Bedroom #1 has an ensuite bath. Bedroom #2 has a very large walk-in closet and a second closet. The updated kitchen has maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The washer and dryer are in the unit. The unit and patio overlook a pond, waterfalls and a gazebo. Ample unassigned parking. This amenity-rich community includes pool, tennis courts, fitness room, racquetball court and community center. Sec.8 applicants welcome.