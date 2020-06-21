All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:22 AM

5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310

5801 Inman Park Circle · (866) 677-6937
Location

5801 Inman Park Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit 310. Available immediately. Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath ground floor unit (no steps!) in the Gables. Great location! Less than a mile to the Grosvenor Metro and 495/270, .75 mile to Whole Foods and all that NoBe Market has to offer. Open kitchen, dining area and living room with wood burning fireplace. Bedroom #1 has an ensuite bath. Bedroom #2 has a very large walk-in closet and a second closet. The updated kitchen has maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The washer and dryer are in the unit. The unit and patio overlook a pond, waterfalls and a gazebo. Ample unassigned parking. This amenity-rich community includes pool, tennis courts, fitness room, racquetball court and community center. Sec.8 applicants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 have any available units?
5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 have?
Some of 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 currently offering any rent specials?
5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 pet-friendly?
No, 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 offer parking?
Yes, 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 does offer parking.
Does 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 have a pool?
Yes, 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 has a pool.
Does 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 have accessible units?
No, 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 INMAN PARK CIR #310 does not have units with air conditioning.
