5800 INMAN PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful contemporary 2BR/2BA condo unit on 1st floor, numerous updates, wood floor in living/dining, carpet in bedrooms, immaculate condition. Access to pool, tennis courts and rec. center. Close to Metro and Rockville Pike. GCAAR Application and $25 (money order or cashier's check) application fee per adult+ copy of drivers license + 2 most recent pay stubs +1st month's rent (cashier's check). Both checks made payable to Weichert Realtors. Renters Insurance required. No smoking in unit. Entrance in back of building.