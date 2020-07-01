5449 Grove Ridge Way #116

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Delightful 4-level townhome, recently updated from top to bottom! Includes two-bedrooms + loft, and a basement space which can be used as a bedroom or office. With three full bathrooms, completely updated with beautiful finishings. This home's open kitchen invites you in & leads you to the dining room, living room area full of natural light, leading to a private deck. The basement offers yet another social area, laundry area, a spare bedroom/office, and a secondary exit. This perfectly located & welcoming townhome community awaits you!Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, refundable pet deposit of $300 for small animals, $500 for large animals.