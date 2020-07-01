All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:15 PM

5449 Grove Ridge Way #116

5449 Grove Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

5449 Grove Ridge Way, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful 4-level townhome, recently updated from top to bottom! Includes two-bedrooms + loft, and a basement space which can be used as a bedroom or office. With three full bathrooms, completely updated with beautiful finishings. This home's open kitchen invites you in & leads you to the dining room, living room area full of natural light, leading to a private deck. The basement offers yet another social area, laundry area, a spare bedroom/office, and a secondary exit. This perfectly located & welcoming townhome community awaits you!Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, refundable pet deposit of $300 for small animals, $500 for large animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 have any available units?
5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 is pet friendly.
Does 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 offer parking?
No, 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 does not offer parking.
Does 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 have a pool?
No, 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 does not have a pool.
Does 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 have accessible units?
No, 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5449 Grove Ridge Way #116 does not have units with air conditioning.

