Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5002 Flanders Ave Available 08/10/19 Wonderful Rambler w/ Deck & Plenty of Space Both Indoor & Out! - Welcome home to your updated rambler located a stone's throw to Pike and Rose and a 15 minute walk to the Grosvenor Metro Station/Strathmore. Walk into the living room on the main floor as it flows to the dining room and then into the kitchen and sun room. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full renovated bathroom on the upper level. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The lower level has a great family room, full bathroom and two bonus rooms that are perfect for use as an office/den/library.



The outdoor space is what you'll fall in love with. The multi-tiered deck and landscaped backyard are great for hosting guests for a nice BBQ. House is located in a lovely neighborhood that has two playgrounds within 10 minute walk.



Please email Noah at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great house!



Lease Terms:



12 month minimum lease

Available August 10th

Pets considered on a case by case basis

No smoking

Utilities are the responsibility of the resident



To apply please visit our online application at www.StreamlineManagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



(RLNE4934279)