North Bethesda, MD
5002 Flanders Ave
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

5002 Flanders Ave

5002 Flanders Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Flanders Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20895

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5002 Flanders Ave Available 08/10/19 Wonderful Rambler w/ Deck & Plenty of Space Both Indoor & Out! - Welcome home to your updated rambler located a stone's throw to Pike and Rose and a 15 minute walk to the Grosvenor Metro Station/Strathmore. Walk into the living room on the main floor as it flows to the dining room and then into the kitchen and sun room. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full renovated bathroom on the upper level. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The lower level has a great family room, full bathroom and two bonus rooms that are perfect for use as an office/den/library.

The outdoor space is what you'll fall in love with. The multi-tiered deck and landscaped backyard are great for hosting guests for a nice BBQ. House is located in a lovely neighborhood that has two playgrounds within 10 minute walk.

Please email Noah at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great house!

Lease Terms:

12 month minimum lease
Available August 10th
Pets considered on a case by case basis
No smoking
Utilities are the responsibility of the resident

To apply please visit our online application at www.StreamlineManagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE4934279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Flanders Ave have any available units?
5002 Flanders Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5002 Flanders Ave have?
Some of 5002 Flanders Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Flanders Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Flanders Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Flanders Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5002 Flanders Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5002 Flanders Ave offer parking?
No, 5002 Flanders Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5002 Flanders Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Flanders Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Flanders Ave have a pool?
No, 5002 Flanders Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Flanders Ave have accessible units?
No, 5002 Flanders Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Flanders Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Flanders Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 Flanders Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 Flanders Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
