4900 STICKLEY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom single family home on large corner lot for rent. Wood floors in living, dining, bedrooms and family rooms. Separate dining room off adjacent to modern kitchen and spacious living room. Downstairs is a well lit, windowed family room, washer, dryer, extra refrigerator/ freezer and plenty of storage space.Solar Panel reduces tenant utility costs.Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a full sized deck and fenced in back yard with storage shed.Parking apron and on plenty of street parking available. The house is ready for immediate occupancy by a well qualified tenant.LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER REDUCTION IN SECURITY DEPOSIT BASED ON TENANT CREDIT, BACKGROUND CHECK AND REFERENCES.For Saturday showings, call 301.938.5869