North Bethesda, MD
4900 STICKLEY ROAD
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

4900 STICKLEY ROAD

4900 Stickley Road · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Stickley Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom single family home on large corner lot for rent. Wood floors in living, dining, bedrooms and family rooms. Separate dining room off adjacent to modern kitchen and spacious living room. Downstairs is a well lit, windowed family room, washer, dryer, extra refrigerator/ freezer and plenty of storage space.Solar Panel reduces tenant utility costs.Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a full sized deck and fenced in back yard with storage shed.Parking apron and on plenty of street parking available. The house is ready for immediate occupancy by a well qualified tenant.LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER REDUCTION IN SECURITY DEPOSIT BASED ON TENANT CREDIT, BACKGROUND CHECK AND REFERENCES.For Saturday showings, call 301.938.5869

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 STICKLEY ROAD have any available units?
4900 STICKLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4900 STICKLEY ROAD have?
Some of 4900 STICKLEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 STICKLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4900 STICKLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 STICKLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4900 STICKLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 4900 STICKLEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4900 STICKLEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 4900 STICKLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4900 STICKLEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 STICKLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 4900 STICKLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4900 STICKLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4900 STICKLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 STICKLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 STICKLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 STICKLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 STICKLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
