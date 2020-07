Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR 3.5BA Multi tiered extra wide townhome, walking distance to Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro stop. Sunken LR. Two level rec room. Deck & Designer Gardner Patio. Private and quiet, this home is freshly painted and located at the back of the highly desired Stoneybrook subdivision. Two Woodburning Fireplaces. Offered by very caring owner, and will be professionally managed. These homes rarely come up in this subdivision. Priced to move quickly. Dont miss this one!