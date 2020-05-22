Amenities
12309 Braxfield Court, Unit 3, Rockville, MD 20852 - Adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Garden Style Condo at Bethesda Park Condominiums. Community Amenities Include: Pool, Tennis Courts & Playground. Close & Convenient Location To Bus Stop, Metro Station, Major Commuter Routes: 355, 495 and 270, NIH.
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT !
Pets will be considered on a case by case bases.
