All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 12008 Old Bridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
12008 Old Bridge Rd
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

12008 Old Bridge Rd

12008 Old Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12008 Old Bridge Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazingly Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA/1GAR "Old Farm" Colonial on a Gorgeous Fenced-in Lot-Sunroom-Garage-Master Suite.. - CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR on this listing or online at OldFarm.site - Welcome to this beautiful North Bethesda Home nestled in sought after Old-Farm neighborhood. Enjoy this gorgeous established neighborhood with its prime location and great amenities. This four bedrooms, three full and one half bath home features many exciting and great features, among them you will find the large sunroom with skylights and large windows overlooking one of the most charming lots in the area. Half an acre leveled lot with a fenced-in backyard. The main level is bright and inviting. The formal living room features a fireplace, hardwood floors and recessed lights. The remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, bay window and a walk-out to the patio and backyard with the formal dining room right next to it. The family room was designed for comfort and fun with its wood burning fireplace, cozy yet spacious with reading/TV area and additional space for a breakfast table or play area. The upper level features a large spoiling master suite with its attached full bath with separate powder area and a sitting room. Upper level also has three additional bedrooms and a 2nd Full Bath. Basement is fully finished with a recreation room, study/den/workout room and a full bath. The mud/laundry room is located right off the garage with easy access to the rest of the house. North Bethesda is hot!! Huge developments are taking place, like Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment center with its great restaurants, bars, bowling, gym and much more.. Close by you will also find the Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John park and ice rink, Westfield Montgomery Mall and many more great places for shopping and entertainment. Welcome home.

(RLNE4837176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12008 Old Bridge Rd have any available units?
12008 Old Bridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 12008 Old Bridge Rd have?
Some of 12008 Old Bridge Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12008 Old Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12008 Old Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12008 Old Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12008 Old Bridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12008 Old Bridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12008 Old Bridge Rd offers parking.
Does 12008 Old Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12008 Old Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12008 Old Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 12008 Old Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12008 Old Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 12008 Old Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12008 Old Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12008 Old Bridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12008 Old Bridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12008 Old Bridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College