12008 Old Bridge Rd

Amazingly Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA/1GAR "Old Farm" Colonial on a Gorgeous Fenced-in Lot-Sunroom-Garage-Master Suite.. - CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR on this listing or online at OldFarm.site - Welcome to this beautiful North Bethesda Home nestled in sought after Old-Farm neighborhood. Enjoy this gorgeous established neighborhood with its prime location and great amenities. This four bedrooms, three full and one half bath home features many exciting and great features, among them you will find the large sunroom with skylights and large windows overlooking one of the most charming lots in the area. Half an acre leveled lot with a fenced-in backyard. The main level is bright and inviting. The formal living room features a fireplace, hardwood floors and recessed lights. The remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, bay window and a walk-out to the patio and backyard with the formal dining room right next to it. The family room was designed for comfort and fun with its wood burning fireplace, cozy yet spacious with reading/TV area and additional space for a breakfast table or play area. The upper level features a large spoiling master suite with its attached full bath with separate powder area and a sitting room. Upper level also has three additional bedrooms and a 2nd Full Bath. Basement is fully finished with a recreation room, study/den/workout room and a full bath. The mud/laundry room is located right off the garage with easy access to the rest of the house. North Bethesda is hot!! Huge developments are taking place, like Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment center with its great restaurants, bars, bowling, gym and much more.. Close by you will also find the Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John park and ice rink, Westfield Montgomery Mall and many more great places for shopping and entertainment. Welcome home.



