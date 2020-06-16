11924 Shagbark Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous North Bethesda Town Home - 3BR/2FB/2HB - Hardwood - Eat-in Kitchen - Deck - Fenced-In Backyard - CHECK THE VIDEO TOUR AT https://northbethesda.site - Welcome to this beautiful townhome in great location just off Montrose Rd. in North Bethesda, a few blocks away from the amazing Pike&Rose shopping and entertainment center, White Flint Metro, Bethesda North Marriott and Conference center, Shriver Aquatic Center and much more..

Great floor plan with three beautifully finished levels.

Main level features a spacious living room with hardwood floors and large window facing south, formal dining room open to living area and adjacent to kitchen with hardwood floors, country kitchen with breakfast area and a breakfast bar, and a convenient half bath off the living room.

Upper level features three bedrooms, spoiling master suite has sitting areas and a full bath.

Spacious lower level has large storage area, a half bath, and family with fireplace. Welcome home. CHECK OUT THE 4K VIDEO TOUR on this listing or online!!



(RLNE4718692)