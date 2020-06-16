All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like
11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 PM

11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD

11750 Old Georgetown Road · (301) 441-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11750 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2511 · Avail. now

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
This professionally managed well maintained perfectly appointed one bedroom featuring wood floors and high ceilings is within a very comfortable walk of the White Flint Metro, and the latest North Bethesda Development, Pike and Rose. With a grocery store located across the street you will truly enjoy the convenience of city living while still maintaining a semblance of suburban surroundings. Relax on the balcony overlooking the courtyard while sipping your morning coffee and listening to the birds chirping, it~s so serene. Enjoy a dip in the community pool or have some friends over for a bbq on the community grills. Multiple indoor and outdoor places to explore in this community. Vacant and ready for occupancy, call Joe today to schedule a showing. 202-664-0535.Apply here https://apply.link/32gAiyS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have any available units?
11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have?
Some of 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD offer parking?
No, 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD has a pool.
Does 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 BedroomsNorth Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with PoolNorth Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College