11750 OLD GEORGETOWN ROAD.

This professionally managed well maintained perfectly appointed one bedroom featuring wood floors and high ceilings is within a very comfortable walk of the White Flint Metro, and the latest North Bethesda Development, Pike and Rose. With a grocery store located across the street you will truly enjoy the convenience of city living while still maintaining a semblance of suburban surroundings. Relax on the balcony overlooking the courtyard while sipping your morning coffee and listening to the birds chirping, it~s so serene. Enjoy a dip in the community pool or have some friends over for a bbq on the community grills. Multiple indoor and outdoor places to explore in this community. Vacant and ready for occupancy, call Joe today to schedule a showing. 202-664-0535.Apply here https://apply.link/32gAiyS