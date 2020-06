Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Sparkling clean 3 BR, 1 bath rambler with large finished basement. New carpet, fresh paint, new appliances. Fenced yard. Requirements for this property are: NON-smokers only, No pets, Credit score of 700 or higher, Income of $80,000 or higher with one sole source income of $54,000 or above. No bankruptcies, good rental history, clean criminal record, four people MAX. Please call for appointment if all these work for you.