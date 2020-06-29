11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Sparkling clean 3 BR, 2 bath with an addition and full finished basement with lots of storage. Updated everything. Fenced yard, off street parking.Just off Randolph Road so it's convenient to Montrose Crossing, Loehmann's Plaza and the metro bus, METRO and the Marc Train. Mature neighborhood with trees and walking distance to the park. The requirements for this home are: Non-smokers only, Single Pets under 40lbs Case-by-case, Credit score of 700 or above, A sole source income of 62,000 or higher, No bankruptcies, Good rental history, Clean criminal history and 4 persons (any age) MAX.