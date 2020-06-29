All apartments in North Bethesda
11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE

11519 Patapsco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11519 Patapsco Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sparkling clean 3 BR, 2 bath with an addition and full finished basement with lots of storage. Updated everything. Fenced yard, off street parking.Just off Randolph Road so it's convenient to Montrose Crossing, Loehmann's Plaza and the metro bus, METRO and the Marc Train. Mature neighborhood with trees and walking distance to the park. The requirements for this home are: Non-smokers only, Single Pets under 40lbs Case-by-case, Credit score of 700 or above, A sole source income of 62,000 or higher, No bankruptcies, Good rental history, Clean criminal history and 4 persons (any age) MAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE have any available units?
11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE have?
Some of 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11519 PATAPSCO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

