11403 Schuylkill Road

11403 Schuylkill Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 - Beautiful all brick rambler featuring 4 bedroom, 2 luxury baths and finished walkout lower level. Updated kitchen features new granite countertops, new backsplash, stainless steel appliances including gas stove and built in microwave and breakfast bar. Hardwood runs through main level. Large family room/ 3 season room addition with wood stove. Ceiling fans in upper bedrooms and dining areas.**** Finished lower level with rec room, full bath and legal bedroom with egress. Large fenced rear yard with shed. Back up Generator. Off street parking. Close to Metro. Right at bus stop for White Flint and Wheaton.****Available immediately. No Smoking. Pets on a Case by Case Basis with $500 Non-Refundable Deposit. $3,000 Security Deposit. $45 application fee for each adult resident.



(RLNE5347344)