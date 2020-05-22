All apartments in North Bethesda
11403 Schuylkill Road

11403 Schuylkill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11403 Schuylkill Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11403 Schuylkill Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 - Beautiful all brick rambler featuring 4 bedroom, 2 luxury baths and finished walkout lower level. Updated kitchen features new granite countertops, new backsplash, stainless steel appliances including gas stove and built in microwave and breakfast bar. Hardwood runs through main level. Large family room/ 3 season room addition with wood stove. Ceiling fans in upper bedrooms and dining areas.**** Finished lower level with rec room, full bath and legal bedroom with egress. Large fenced rear yard with shed. Back up Generator. Off street parking. Close to Metro. Right at bus stop for White Flint and Wheaton.****Available immediately. No Smoking. Pets on a Case by Case Basis with $500 Non-Refundable Deposit. $3,000 Security Deposit. $45 application fee for each adult resident.

(RLNE5347344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11403 Schuylkill Road have any available units?
11403 Schuylkill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11403 Schuylkill Road have?
Some of 11403 Schuylkill Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11403 Schuylkill Road currently offering any rent specials?
11403 Schuylkill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11403 Schuylkill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11403 Schuylkill Road is pet friendly.
Does 11403 Schuylkill Road offer parking?
Yes, 11403 Schuylkill Road offers parking.
Does 11403 Schuylkill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11403 Schuylkill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11403 Schuylkill Road have a pool?
No, 11403 Schuylkill Road does not have a pool.
Does 11403 Schuylkill Road have accessible units?
No, 11403 Schuylkill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11403 Schuylkill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11403 Schuylkill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11403 Schuylkill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11403 Schuylkill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

