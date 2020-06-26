11354 EMPIRE LN

Amenities

Spacious townhouse in the sought after gated community of Old Georgetown Village, 3 bedrooms plus a large rec room on the lower level which can be used as an office or a fourth bedroom, Gourmet newly renovated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, Completely renovated bathrooms with granite counter tops, Large breakfast room off the kitchen, Separate dressing area in large Master Bedroom, Walk out basement that leads to a fenced yard and patio, Attached garage and plenty of guest parking, Close to White Flint Metro, Whole Foods, Pike & Rose, Restaurants, Shopping, I-495 & 270, Pool and Tennis memberships available, HOC Vouchers accepted