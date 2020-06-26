All apartments in North Bethesda
11354 EMPIRE LN
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:56 AM

11354 EMPIRE LN

11354 Empire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11354 Empire Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious townhouse in the sought after gated community of Old Georgetown Village, 3 bedrooms plus a large rec room on the lower level which can be used as an office or a fourth bedroom, Gourmet newly renovated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, Completely renovated bathrooms with granite counter tops, Large breakfast room off the kitchen, Separate dressing area in large Master Bedroom, Walk out basement that leads to a fenced yard and patio, Attached garage and plenty of guest parking, Close to White Flint Metro, Whole Foods, Pike & Rose, Restaurants, Shopping, I-495 & 270, Pool and Tennis memberships available, HOC Vouchers accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11354 EMPIRE LN have any available units?
11354 EMPIRE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11354 EMPIRE LN have?
Some of 11354 EMPIRE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11354 EMPIRE LN currently offering any rent specials?
11354 EMPIRE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11354 EMPIRE LN pet-friendly?
No, 11354 EMPIRE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11354 EMPIRE LN offer parking?
Yes, 11354 EMPIRE LN offers parking.
Does 11354 EMPIRE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11354 EMPIRE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11354 EMPIRE LN have a pool?
Yes, 11354 EMPIRE LN has a pool.
Does 11354 EMPIRE LN have accessible units?
No, 11354 EMPIRE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11354 EMPIRE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11354 EMPIRE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11354 EMPIRE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11354 EMPIRE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
