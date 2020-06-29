11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location-location-location! A rare opportunity to rent a stately Brick front townhouse in North Bethesda close to White Flint and Grosvenor metro! Close to Pike & Rose, close walk to Whole Foods market, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more. Upper level hosts a large owners suites and an en-suite master bath, two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. Tons of storage throughout this home. The walk-out lower level features a family room, laundry room and opens to backyard. Commuters delight ~ minutes from downtown Bethesda, easy commuting options to DC and VA.