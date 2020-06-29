All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:55 AM

11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR

11340 Hollowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11340 Hollowstone Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location-location-location! A rare opportunity to rent a stately Brick front townhouse in North Bethesda close to White Flint and Grosvenor metro! Close to Pike & Rose, close walk to Whole Foods market, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more. Upper level hosts a large owners suites and an en-suite master bath, two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. Tons of storage throughout this home. The walk-out lower level features a family room, laundry room and opens to backyard. Commuters delight ~ minutes from downtown Bethesda, easy commuting options to DC and VA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR have any available units?
11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR have?
Some of 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR have a pool?
No, 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11340 HOLLOWSTONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College