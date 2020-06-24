11131 Cedarwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in North Bethesda! - Welcome home to your beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Level Townhouse in a fantastic neighborhood. You'll enjoy the best of both world in this wonderful community which is just minutes from brand new Pike and Rose, Metro, and the Beltway.



This home features a walk out basement with a Full Bath, Laundry, Rec Room, storage area and 1 car garage. Upstairs is the sun filled kitchen that opens up to a large living room and dining room, with a convenient powder room as well.



Take the stairs up again to 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom enjoys it's own bathroom and walk in closet, while the other 2 bedrooms share the hall bath.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.



Lease terms:

.Available 4/1/2019

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

Pets considered case by case

Tenant is responsible for all utilities



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4725199)