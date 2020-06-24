All apartments in North Bethesda
11131 Cedarwood Drive
11131 Cedarwood Drive

11131 Cedarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11131 Cedarwood Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in North Bethesda! - Welcome home to your beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Level Townhouse in a fantastic neighborhood. You'll enjoy the best of both world in this wonderful community which is just minutes from brand new Pike and Rose, Metro, and the Beltway.

This home features a walk out basement with a Full Bath, Laundry, Rec Room, storage area and 1 car garage. Upstairs is the sun filled kitchen that opens up to a large living room and dining room, with a convenient powder room as well.

Take the stairs up again to 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom enjoys it's own bathroom and walk in closet, while the other 2 bedrooms share the hall bath.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.

Lease terms:
.Available 4/1/2019
12 month minimum lease
No smoking
Pets considered case by case
Tenant is responsible for all utilities

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11131 Cedarwood Drive have any available units?
11131 Cedarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 11131 Cedarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11131 Cedarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11131 Cedarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11131 Cedarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11131 Cedarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11131 Cedarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 11131 Cedarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11131 Cedarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11131 Cedarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 11131 Cedarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11131 Cedarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11131 Cedarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11131 Cedarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11131 Cedarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11131 Cedarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11131 Cedarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
