11118 Cedarwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Spacious 2 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level condo located in North Bethesda! The living room has updated laminate flooring throughout with mirrored accent walls. There is an updated 1/2 bath and a functional eat-in kitchen on the first level. The lower level of this townhouse has a full bath, laundry/storage area with full sized washer and dryer, and 2 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom is carpeted with a walk-in closet! The additional bedroom is spacious and is also carpeted. There is also a spacious front porch for outdoor entertainment!



This home is located near several metro stations, Strathmore, Cabin John Regional Park, Montgomery Mall, Rockville Town Square and so much more!



Pets are welcome with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5496542)