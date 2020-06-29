All apartments in North Bethesda
11118 Cedarwood Dr

11118 Cedarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11118 Cedarwood Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level condo located in North Bethesda! The living room has updated laminate flooring throughout with mirrored accent walls. There is an updated 1/2 bath and a functional eat-in kitchen on the first level. The lower level of this townhouse has a full bath, laundry/storage area with full sized washer and dryer, and 2 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom is carpeted with a walk-in closet! The additional bedroom is spacious and is also carpeted. There is also a spacious front porch for outdoor entertainment!

This home is located near several metro stations, Strathmore, Cabin John Regional Park, Montgomery Mall, Rockville Town Square and so much more!

Pets are welcome with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5496542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 Cedarwood Dr have any available units?
11118 Cedarwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11118 Cedarwood Dr have?
Some of 11118 Cedarwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 Cedarwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11118 Cedarwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 Cedarwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11118 Cedarwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11118 Cedarwood Dr offer parking?
No, 11118 Cedarwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11118 Cedarwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11118 Cedarwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 Cedarwood Dr have a pool?
No, 11118 Cedarwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11118 Cedarwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 11118 Cedarwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 Cedarwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11118 Cedarwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11118 Cedarwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11118 Cedarwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

