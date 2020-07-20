All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE

11001 Sugarbush Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11001 Sugarbush Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Prepare to be impressed! This entirely remodeled SF home was builder's lux model sitting on a corner lot. Open floor plan, 2-level family room with fireplace. Brand new gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets. Granite counter. gas cooktop. stainless steel appliances. Hardwood ftoor throughout main floor to kitchen, dining room. sitting room, family room. Library with built-in bookshelf. New hardwood floor in Master BR with a walk-in closet. Master Bath with granite counter, Jacuzzi, and double showers. 2nd. 3rd and 4th bedrooms are configured to suit almost any family needs. Finished basement with 2 large rooms for entertainment or offices. Additional bedroom can host guest. New Wash/Dryer. Outdoor Jacuzzi in fenced yard. spacious deck/backyard with beautiful view of trees. This charming. quite home sits in a well sought after affluent community, with multi swimming pools, 4 tennis courts. It is close to everything: 1 mile to metro. walk to White Flint shops, synagogue, bike trail, dog park, etc. Excellent public schools, near many international schools including Rochambeau French, German and French Int Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE have any available units?
11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE have?
Some of 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
