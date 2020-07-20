11001 SUGARBUSH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Prepare to be impressed! This entirely remodeled SF home was builder's lux model sitting on a corner lot. Open floor plan, 2-level family room with fireplace. Brand new gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets. Granite counter. gas cooktop. stainless steel appliances. Hardwood ftoor throughout main floor to kitchen, dining room. sitting room, family room. Library with built-in bookshelf. New hardwood floor in Master BR with a walk-in closet. Master Bath with granite counter, Jacuzzi, and double showers. 2nd. 3rd and 4th bedrooms are configured to suit almost any family needs. Finished basement with 2 large rooms for entertainment or offices. Additional bedroom can host guest. New Wash/Dryer. Outdoor Jacuzzi in fenced yard. spacious deck/backyard with beautiful view of trees. This charming. quite home sits in a well sought after affluent community, with multi swimming pools, 4 tennis courts. It is close to everything: 1 mile to metro. walk to White Flint shops, synagogue, bike trail, dog park, etc. Excellent public schools, near many international schools including Rochambeau French, German and French Int Schools.