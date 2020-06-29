10910 Bloomingdale Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious Bright and Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Sought After Timberlawn Community North Bethesda - GORGEOUS LIGHT-FILLED HARD TO FIND 4 BEDROOMS END UNIT TOWN HOME In sought after The Mains Community! Among its great features you will find four bedrooms on the upper level, large, inviting and open floor plan main level, fully finished basement with recreation room, den and a full bath, two car garage, deck and more.. AMAZING location near the community swimming pool, tennis courts and playground, Metro, Shopping and entertainment centers, MoCo aquatic center, Cabin John Ice Rink/park.



(RLNE4388252)