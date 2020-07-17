All apartments in North Bethesda
10840 Antigua Ter 202

10840 Antigua Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10840 Antigua Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
tennis court
Available now, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and Loft - Property Id: 301904

Available now, 1278 sqft, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and Loft for Rent / $2,500 per month for one-year lease.
Water is included. Tenant needs to connect electricity with PEPCO and cable with Verizon.
What a wonderful lifestyle... Bentley Place, just off Tuckerman Lane..1.2 miles to the Grosvenor Metro, close to shopping and NIH. This is the Everett model with one bedroom, one bathroom, one master bedroom with his/her closets, 5 piece master bathroom and a very large loft upstairs...hardwood floors on the bright main level, wood burning fireplace, updated baths, granite counters, this condo has it all. Sited on the second floor so offers a nice balcony overlooking green space and includes additional storage..., gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and ready for immediate occupancy. Swimming and tennis community! Assigned parking space (spot 125) and additional parking space.
Please contact by e-mail: bayrak.ceylan@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301904
Property Id 301904

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10840 Antigua Ter 202 have any available units?
10840 Antigua Ter 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10840 Antigua Ter 202 have?
Some of 10840 Antigua Ter 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10840 Antigua Ter 202 currently offering any rent specials?
10840 Antigua Ter 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10840 Antigua Ter 202 pet-friendly?
No, 10840 Antigua Ter 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10840 Antigua Ter 202 offer parking?
Yes, 10840 Antigua Ter 202 offers parking.
Does 10840 Antigua Ter 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10840 Antigua Ter 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10840 Antigua Ter 202 have a pool?
No, 10840 Antigua Ter 202 does not have a pool.
Does 10840 Antigua Ter 202 have accessible units?
No, 10840 Antigua Ter 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10840 Antigua Ter 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10840 Antigua Ter 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10840 Antigua Ter 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10840 Antigua Ter 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
