10840 Antigua Ter 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and Loft



Available now, 1278 sqft, 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and Loft for Rent / $2,500 per month for one-year lease.

Water is included. Tenant needs to connect electricity with PEPCO and cable with Verizon.

What a wonderful lifestyle... Bentley Place, just off Tuckerman Lane..1.2 miles to the Grosvenor Metro, close to shopping and NIH. This is the Everett model with one bedroom, one bathroom, one master bedroom with his/her closets, 5 piece master bathroom and a very large loft upstairs...hardwood floors on the bright main level, wood burning fireplace, updated baths, granite counters, this condo has it all. Sited on the second floor so offers a nice balcony overlooking green space and includes additional storage..., gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and ready for immediate occupancy. Swimming and tennis community! Assigned parking space (spot 125) and additional parking space.

Please contact by e-mail: bayrak.ceylan@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301904

No Pets Allowed



