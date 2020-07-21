10829 BREWER HOUSE RD

Amenities

Spacious end unit in North Bethesda. Live among the elite in your elegant home. Living room, dining room and den/bedroom grace the main level with gleaming wood floors and a lovely stone wall with wood-burning fireplace. Cook in tonight in your bright kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters. Yes, and there is room for your table too! Private fenced-in, back-yard patio with room to relax and entertain. Three large bedrooms on the upper level. Side-by-side washer and dryer on the upper level. Lower level with ample storage space. Freshly painted and cleaned carpeting. Community pool with pool house and tennis courts. Centrally located to the DMV with direct routes to 495, 270, 355, 187, 100, 95, 29 and more...also ,minutes from public transit, Grosvenor Metro Station. Nearby shopping, houses of worship and schools (public, private & preparatory). Back path within the courtyard connects to Historic Bethesda Trolley Trail. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in your dream home right outside of our nation's capital. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Alarm system available for extra fee if tenant chooses to pay monthly fee and activation. Come visit today.