Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10829 BREWER HOUSE RD
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:40 PM

10829 BREWER HOUSE RD

10829 Brewer House Road · No Longer Available
Location

10829 Brewer House Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious end unit in North Bethesda. Live among the elite in your elegant home. Living room, dining room and den/bedroom grace the main level with gleaming wood floors and a lovely stone wall with wood-burning fireplace. Cook in tonight in your bright kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters. Yes, and there is room for your table too! Private fenced-in, back-yard patio with room to relax and entertain. Three large bedrooms on the upper level. Side-by-side washer and dryer on the upper level. Lower level with ample storage space. Freshly painted and cleaned carpeting. Community pool with pool house and tennis courts. Centrally located to the DMV with direct routes to 495, 270, 355, 187, 100, 95, 29 and more...also ,minutes from public transit, Grosvenor Metro Station. Nearby shopping, houses of worship and schools (public, private & preparatory). Back path within the courtyard connects to Historic Bethesda Trolley Trail. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in your dream home right outside of our nation's capital. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Alarm system available for extra fee if tenant chooses to pay monthly fee and activation. Come visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD have any available units?
10829 BREWER HOUSE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD have?
Some of 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD currently offering any rent specials?
10829 BREWER HOUSE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD pet-friendly?
No, 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD offer parking?
Yes, 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD offers parking.
Does 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD have a pool?
Yes, 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD has a pool.
Does 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD have accessible units?
No, 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10829 BREWER HOUSE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
