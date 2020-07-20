All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110

10723 Hampton Mill Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10723 Hampton Mill Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 Available 05/01/19 Two Level, One Bed One Bath Condo!! - One bedroom condo on two levels in North Bethesda, WOW!

Welcome home to your recently updated, lovely condo featuring granite counter tops, SS appliances, fresh carpet, new bathroom vanity and shower. The spacious main level features a galley kitchen, big pantry, dining area, and living room which leads out to your private balcony. Walk downstairs to your huge bedroom which makes up the entire bottom level. On this level you have a large walk-in closet, updated bathroom, and full size washer dryer.

This community also boasts endless amenities to include; outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts, well maintained grounds!

Please email Sara at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great condo!

Lease Terms:

12 month minimum lease
Available 5/1
Dogs considered on a case by case basis
No smoking
Water/Sewer and all amenities included

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE2802118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 have any available units?
10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 have?
Some of 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 currently offering any rent specials?
10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 is pet friendly.
Does 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 offer parking?
No, 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 does not offer parking.
Does 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 have a pool?
Yes, 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 has a pool.
Does 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 have accessible units?
No, 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10723 Hampton Mill Terrace Unit #110 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College