All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10704 Mist Haven Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10704 Mist Haven Ter
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

10704 Mist Haven Ter

10704 Mist Haven Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10704 Mist Haven Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed 3 Bath - Bethesda Townhouse - Move In Ready - This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 half bathroom townhouse is located in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The main level features a foyer, half bathroom, and a large family room that leads out to a rear patio and small yard.

The 2nd level you can find a dining room, sunk in living room area with a wood burning fireplace, half bathroom, laundry room, and a beautifully renovated kitchen with updated appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space.

All three bedrooms are located on the top floor in addition to the hallway bathroom, and a master suite that has it's very own full bathroom with separate tub, shower, and dual walk-in closets.

If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to 495 and is a short commute to the Grosvenor Metro, NIH, Walter Reed, Navy Med, and downtown Bethesda.

Commute Times
Metro Center 44m by train, 28m by car
Union Station 50m by train, 30m by car
Dupont Circle 42m by train, 23m by car
Reagan National Airport 65m by train, 25m by car

Lease Terms:
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)
*Pets are not accepted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 Mist Haven Ter have any available units?
10704 Mist Haven Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10704 Mist Haven Ter have?
Some of 10704 Mist Haven Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 Mist Haven Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10704 Mist Haven Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 Mist Haven Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10704 Mist Haven Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10704 Mist Haven Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10704 Mist Haven Ter offers parking.
Does 10704 Mist Haven Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10704 Mist Haven Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 Mist Haven Ter have a pool?
No, 10704 Mist Haven Ter does not have a pool.
Does 10704 Mist Haven Ter have accessible units?
No, 10704 Mist Haven Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 Mist Haven Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 10704 Mist Haven Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10704 Mist Haven Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10704 Mist Haven Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College