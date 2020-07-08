10704 Mist Haven Ter

Amenities

3 Bed 3 Bath - Bethesda Townhouse - Move In Ready - This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 half bathroom townhouse is located in North Bethesda, Maryland.



The main level features a foyer, half bathroom, and a large family room that leads out to a rear patio and small yard.



The 2nd level you can find a dining room, sunk in living room area with a wood burning fireplace, half bathroom, laundry room, and a beautifully renovated kitchen with updated appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space.



All three bedrooms are located on the top floor in addition to the hallway bathroom, and a master suite that has it's very own full bathroom with separate tub, shower, and dual walk-in closets.



If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to 495 and is a short commute to the Grosvenor Metro, NIH, Walter Reed, Navy Med, and downtown Bethesda.



Commute Times

Metro Center 44m by train, 28m by car

Union Station 50m by train, 30m by car

Dupont Circle 42m by train, 23m by car

Reagan National Airport 65m by train, 25m by car



Lease Terms:

*$50 application fee required

* 1-month security deposit required

*Min 12-month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)

*Pets are not accepted



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5773529)