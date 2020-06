10661 MONTROSE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2BR, 2BA WITH BALCONY. EXPANDED LIVING AND DINING AREAS. LARGER THAN OTHERS. BIG BEDROOMS. THIS IS THE SPACE YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW CARPETING. WALK TO GROSVENOR METRO STATION ON THE RED LINE.RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES (HEAT,AC,GAS,W/S,ELECTRIC), PARKING, STORAGE AND USE OF AMENITIES (POOLS,TENNIS,BALL FIELD, CLUBHOUSES,PLAYGROUND) WALK OR RIDE ON BUS TO METRO. EASY ACCESS TO BELTWAY AND I-270. WALK TO STRATHMORE MUSIC CENTER. NEAR NIH AND WALTER REED BETHESDA MEDICAL CENTER. BE IN DOWNTOWN DC IN MINUTES BY METRO.