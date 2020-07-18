All apartments in North Bethesda
10500 Rockville Pike #406
10500 Rockville Pike #406

10500 Rockville Pike · (240) 702-2600 ext. 2604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10500 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10500 Rockville Pike #406 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Beautiful 2BD/2BA Condo In Grosvenor Park - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Updated kitchen (new dishwasher and microwave have been ordered, to be installed July 15th), gas range & cute breakfast bar! Lots of natural light, ample closet space & gleaming wood floors throughout. Beautifully renovated 2BD/2BA unit in ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED building with gym, laundry, concierge and more! The highly sought after Grosvenor Park community is on private property & features easy access to METRO (Grosvenor/Strathmore on the RedLine), Grosvenor Market (Award Winning!!), Strathmore, Bethesda/DC, Shopping, Restaurants, etc.

Move-in fee $300-$400 depending on weekday vs. weekend move. No moves on Sunday. Sorry, no pets & no smoking allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3826977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Rockville Pike #406 have any available units?
10500 Rockville Pike #406 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10500 Rockville Pike #406 have?
Some of 10500 Rockville Pike #406's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Rockville Pike #406 currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Rockville Pike #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Rockville Pike #406 pet-friendly?
No, 10500 Rockville Pike #406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10500 Rockville Pike #406 offer parking?
Yes, 10500 Rockville Pike #406 offers parking.
Does 10500 Rockville Pike #406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 Rockville Pike #406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Rockville Pike #406 have a pool?
No, 10500 Rockville Pike #406 does not have a pool.
Does 10500 Rockville Pike #406 have accessible units?
No, 10500 Rockville Pike #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Rockville Pike #406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 Rockville Pike #406 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10500 Rockville Pike #406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10500 Rockville Pike #406 does not have units with air conditioning.
