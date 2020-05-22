Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10017 Montauk Ave Available 06/01/19 Fully remodeled 2 BR 2.5 BA home in Bethesda. Fully enclosed yard. - Welcome to this fully remodeled modern and ample 2 bedroom home in Bethesda. Walk to schools and parks.

Beautiful hardwood floors, all new windows, granite counter-tops, all new stainless steel appliances.

Very large master bedroom with en-suite fully remodeled bathroom and large walk-in closet. Direct access to fenced backyard from this bedroom. Home has second large bedroom, second fully remodeled bathroom as well as a powder room for guests. Ample living-dining room with lovely fireplace. Unfinished basement with lots of storage space.

Fully enclosed yard and lovely white picket fence! Close to amenities. Walk to Davis Library, grocery store, Starbucks, and gym!



This is a gem!



Professionally managed. Small pets ok.



(RLNE4921353)