Montgomery Village, MD
10022 STEDWICK ROAD
Last updated July 18 2019

10022 STEDWICK ROAD

10022 Stedwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

10022 Stedwick Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine condition!! 2 Bdr 2 Bath + Den, Super Clean, Ground floor/ NO STEPS, Neutral colors/ almost new carpets, Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counters, French door fridge, Washer/ Dryer in unit, 1178 square feet of space, Large MBR with walk in closet/ organizer, Electric is the only utility bill, Extra storage closets, private patio leads to parking lot, 2 Entrances, front or back, Plenty of parking, Quick move in available, Walk to: parks, shopping, lakes & the pool, 1 50 lb pet okay with pet deposit, some breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10022 STEDWICK ROAD have any available units?
10022 STEDWICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10022 STEDWICK ROAD have?
Some of 10022 STEDWICK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10022 STEDWICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10022 STEDWICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10022 STEDWICK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10022 STEDWICK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 10022 STEDWICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10022 STEDWICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 10022 STEDWICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10022 STEDWICK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10022 STEDWICK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10022 STEDWICK ROAD has a pool.
Does 10022 STEDWICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10022 STEDWICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10022 STEDWICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10022 STEDWICK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10022 STEDWICK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10022 STEDWICK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
