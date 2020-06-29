10022 STEDWICK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pristine condition!! 2 Bdr 2 Bath + Den, Super Clean, Ground floor/ NO STEPS, Neutral colors/ almost new carpets, Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counters, French door fridge, Washer/ Dryer in unit, 1178 square feet of space, Large MBR with walk in closet/ organizer, Electric is the only utility bill, Extra storage closets, private patio leads to parking lot, 2 Entrances, front or back, Plenty of parking, Quick move in available, Walk to: parks, shopping, lakes & the pool, 1 50 lb pet okay with pet deposit, some breed restrictions.