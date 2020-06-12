/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
102 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery Village
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
4 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
19967 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE
19967 Dunstable Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1242 sqft
2 Level TH 2 bed 1.5 bath w/ Garage, Quiet Street. Spacious and functional, 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
66 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE
66 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS GREAT CONDO LIGHT, BRIGHT AND AIRY FEELING, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE, DECK OFF OF SUNROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2012 W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 33
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
948 WINDBROOKE DRIVE
948 Windbrooke Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1437 sqft
Quiet and tucked back in a park-like setting, large open floor plan with a lot of light,top floor unit.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery Village
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
27 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
39 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1230 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1086 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
34 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
941 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1109 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
21 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1313 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
35 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
