/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9801 HELLINGLY PLACE
9801 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
856 sqft
Beautiful 2 level unit clean and move in ready in Montgomery Village. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets case by case. Plenty of parking. Located near Lake Forest Mall & Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Public Transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery Village
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
20 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
19967 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE
19967 Dunstable Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1242 sqft
2 Level TH 2 bed 1.5 bath w/ Garage, Quiet Street. Spacious and functional, 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
66 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE
66 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS GREAT CONDO LIGHT, BRIGHT AND AIRY FEELING, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE, DECK OFF OF SUNROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2012 W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 33
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
948 WINDBROOKE DRIVE
948 Windbrooke Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1437 sqft
Quiet and tucked back in a park-like setting, large open floor plan with a lot of light,top floor unit.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery Village
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
35 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
37 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
36 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1075 sqft
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1040 sqft
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
West Rockville
33 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
King Farm
24 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
25 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1073 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
21 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Similar Pages
Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village 3 BedroomsMontgomery Village Apartments under $1,300Montgomery Village Apartments under $1,400
Montgomery Village Apartments under $1,600Montgomery Village Apartments with BalconyMontgomery Village Apartments with GarageMontgomery Village Apartments with GymMontgomery Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD