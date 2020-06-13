Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9847 LAKE SHORE DRIVE
9847 Lake Shore Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1367 sqft
WOW!! HOLD YOUR BREATH** GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY RENTERS!!! FULLY REMODELED HUGE TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE****** EVERYTHING NEW** NEW CARPETS** NEW HARDWOOD** NEWLY REMODELED BATHS ** WOW A DREAM KITCHEN W/ GRANITE/QUARTZ COUNTERS** NEW CABINETS**

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18728 NATHANS PLACE
18728 Nathans Place, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful & spacious bright brick-front colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs TH w/patio. ** Perfect condition ** freshly painted, hardwood throughout w/LR/DR combo.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8719 DELCRIS DRIVE
8719 Delcris Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2222 sqft
STUNNING END UNIT TOWNHOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. PRIVATE PATIO.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2692 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
9906 BROOKRIDGE COURT
9906 Brookridge Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
Well maintained townhome in Montgomery Village. Lots of house for the price! This home features hardwood flooring, large bedroom areas, walk in closets, tile floors and a fenced in flagstone front patio.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
20245 MAPLE LEAF COURT
20245 Maple Leaf Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed Townhouse in quiet community. Country kitchen w breakfast bar. Gleaming hardwood flooring and freshly painted throughout. Fully finished lower level w walk out to fence rear yard and patio.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery Village
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
20 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1319 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Windbrooke Circle
45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1502 sqft
45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1
631 Kingfisher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2894 sqft
Conveniently located in the Hidden Creek community. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is almost 3,000 sq ft filled with natural light. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops and all-new, never used stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances,custom cabinets, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
66 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE
66 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS GREAT CONDO LIGHT, BRIGHT AND AIRY FEELING, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE, DECK OFF OF SUNROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2012 W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18627 SANDPIPER LANE
18627 Sandpiper Lane, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom interior townhouse located just off Quail Valley Blvd. The home has 3 finished levels, fenced rear yard, patio off finished walk/out bsmt, and shed in rear of unit.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
741 RAVEN AVE
741 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End-unit townhouse with tons of natural light! 2nd story access from front door into open floor plan with family room, dining room combo into spacious eat-in kitchen with gas fireplace and rear deck.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
948 WINDBROOKE DRIVE
948 Windbrooke Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1437 sqft
Quiet and tucked back in a park-like setting, large open floor plan with a lot of light,top floor unit.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery Village
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Montgomery Village, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montgomery Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

