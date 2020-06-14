94 Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD with gym

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,254
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
29 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
37 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,282
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
75 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
26 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
21 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,939
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
37 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,351
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,392
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,560
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
City Guide for Montgomery Village, MD

Montgomery Village is a thriving community of more than 40,000 people despite being only 47 years old.

Located at the heart of Montgomery County, MD, this growing metropolis has a lot to offer newcomers. Growing employment opportunities and community centers make this newborn town ideal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Montgomery Village, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Montgomery Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

