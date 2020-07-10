/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
102 Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD with washer-dryer
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
8601 CASTLEBAR WAY
8601 Castlebar Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2272 sqft
Single Family 4 Bedroom, 2 Full, 2 Half Bath 3 Level Home. Living Room, Dining Room, Table Space Kitchen, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Basement with large Recreation Room, Half Bath, and Large Storage room. Nice Fenced Yard with Patio.
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)
18533 BOYSENBERRY DRIVE
18533 Boysenberry Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bd, 1 ba top floor with hardwood floor on the living and dining area, new panting entired house in the heart of Gaithersburg, jupdated kitchen with grantic couter top, washer and dryer in the unit, walking distance to grocery stone,
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2692 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.
9862 HELLINGLY PLACE
9862 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
852 sqft
Lovely 2 level condo w/ HUGE loft. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counter & ceramic tile floor. Newer wood floors throughout main level. Enjoy the fireplace & large private balcony. Open floor-plan with high ceilings in living space.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery Village
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,504
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,414
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
18713 FALLING RIVER DR
18713 Falling River Drive, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Unique 4-Level townhouse in the heart of Gaithersburg. This home has over 2,660 finished square feet with 4 Bedrooms, 3.
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk
727 HIDDEN MARSH STREET
727 Hidden Marsh Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, 3 Level Brick Front Townhome w/2 Car Garage! Gorgeous Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appl, Granite, 42" Cab, Island, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, 2 Sided Gas Fireplace, Master w/Walk In Closet, MBA, Upper Level
66 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE
66 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS GREAT CONDO LIGHT, BRIGHT AND AIRY FEELING, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE, DECK OFF OF SUNROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2012 W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
948 WINDBROOKE DRIVE
948 Windbrooke Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1437 sqft
Quiet and tucked back in a park-like setting, large open floor plan with a lot of light,top floor unit.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery Village
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,140
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,856
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1207 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
