3 bedroom apartments
184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montgomery Village, MD
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
1 Unit Available
9847 LAKE SHORE DRIVE
9847 Lake Shore Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
WOW!! HOLD YOUR BREATH** GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY RENTERS!!! FULLY REMODELED HUGE TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE****** EVERYTHING NEW** NEW CARPETS** NEW HARDWOOD** NEWLY REMODELED BATHS ** WOW A DREAM KITCHEN W/ GRANITE/QUARTZ COUNTERS** NEW CABINETS**
1 Unit Available
18728 NATHANS PLACE
18728 Nathans Place, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful & spacious bright brick-front colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs TH w/patio. ** Perfect condition ** freshly painted, hardwood throughout w/LR/DR combo.
1 Unit Available
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,
1 Unit Available
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.
1 Unit Available
8719 DELCRIS DRIVE
8719 Delcris Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2222 sqft
STUNNING END UNIT TOWNHOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. PRIVATE PATIO.
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.
1 Unit Available
9906 BROOKRIDGE COURT
9906 Brookridge Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
Well maintained townhome in Montgomery Village. Lots of house for the price! This home features hardwood flooring, large bedroom areas, walk in closets, tile floors and a fenced in flagstone front patio.
1 Unit Available
20245 MAPLE LEAF COURT
20245 Maple Leaf Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed Townhouse in quiet community. Country kitchen w breakfast bar. Gleaming hardwood flooring and freshly painted throughout. Fully finished lower level w walk out to fence rear yard and patio.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery Village
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,133
1217 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1319 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
1 Unit Available
45 Windbrooke Circle
45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1502 sqft
45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top
1 Unit Available
727 HIDDEN MARSH STREET
727 Hidden Marsh Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, 3 Level Brick Front Townhome w/2 Car Garage! Gorgeous Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appl, Granite, 42" Cab, Island, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, 2 Sided Gas Fireplace, Master w/Walk In Closet, MBA, Upper Level
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.
1 Unit Available
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1
631 Kingfisher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2894 sqft
Conveniently located in the Hidden Creek community. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is almost 3,000 sq ft filled with natural light. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops and all-new, never used stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances,custom cabinets, etc.
1 Unit Available
18627 SANDPIPER LANE
18627 Sandpiper Lane, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom interior townhouse located just off Quail Valley Blvd. The home has 3 finished levels, fenced rear yard, patio off finished walk/out bsmt, and shed in rear of unit.
1 Unit Available
14 CEDAR AVENUE
14 Cedar Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
This is a must-see property with an interesting history and modern updates complementing its many original features.
1 Unit Available
741 RAVEN AVE
741 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End-unit townhouse with tons of natural light! 2nd story access from front door into open floor plan with family room, dining room combo into spacious eat-in kitchen with gas fireplace and rear deck.
1 Unit Available
19705 MAYCREST WAY
19705 Maycrest Way, Germantown, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19705 MAYCREST WAY in Germantown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery Village
Verified
38 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,947
1306 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified
21 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1454 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
