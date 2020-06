Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Laurel Lakes! This three-bedroom, three and a half bath, end-of-group townhome is available for you to call home immediately. The home features an attached garage, stainless steel appliances, and a deck with a view of the lake! The home is conveniently located near many shops, restaurants, and just a short drive to Route 198 and I-95.